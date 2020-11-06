The Unlikely Art of Parental Pressure
The Unlikely Art of Parental Pressure

A Positive Approach to Pushing Your Child to Be Their Best Self

by

by

Hachette Go

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780306874772

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: July 20th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Education / Parent Participation

PAGE COUNT: 272

How parents can guide their kids on a path to success — while avoiding burnout.

It’s a tough world out there and, in order to succeed, kids need to learn how to perform under pressure. But how can parents foster that resilience at a time when kids are already more stressed out and anxious than ever before?

The Unlikely Art of Parental Pressure addresses one of the biggest dilemmas for today’s parents: Parental Pressure. While other resources exist for parents to recognize the symptoms of stress and meltdowns in their young kids and teens, Chris Thurber and Hendrie Weisinger show how prevention is an even better tool. They uncover what falls under negative, dysfunctional parental pressure so that parents can stop themselves from falling into that “Parental Pressure Paradox” trap. Thurber and Weisinger reveal case studies and concrete parent-child communication strategies, along with analysis on how to improve that communication that is positive in key ways: improvement oriented, interactive, unconditional love and protection of self-esteem.

