Dog vs. Cat





What will it take to bring Dog and Cat together? Find out in Chris Gall’s comic clash that brings out the best (and worst) in two very different pets.

Dog and Cat do not get along. But when they’re forced to share a room, they agree to be on their best behavior…until Dog won’t stop. Cat won’t stop. Dog won’t stop. Cat won’t stop. And when it comes to the litter-box…sharing isan option!