Dinotrux

The original, rip-roaring mash-up of dinosaurs and trucks that inspired the Netflix TV series!



Millions of years ago, DINOTRUX ruled the earth! These mighty part-truck, part-dino demolition dynamos rumbled, plowed and bulldozed their way through the centuries. In this toddler-friendly adventure, Chris Gall guides readers on a safari through the wild world of these mechanical monsters of prehistoric times, from the nosy Craneosaurus and the mega-hungry Garbageadon to the big bully of the jungle, Tyrannosaurus Trux!



Look out for a fold-out surprise at the end! And when you’re done, check out the next books in the Dinotrux series, Revenge of the Dinotrux and Dinotrux Dig the Beach.