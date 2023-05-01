Go to Hachette Book Group home

Learning to Love Midlife

12 Reasons Why Life Gets Better with Age

Contributors

By Chip Conley

Co-founder and CEO of The Modern Elder Academy inspires readers to embrace midlife as a time of transformation and joy.

The midlife crisis is the butt of so many jokes, but this long-derided life stage has an upside. What if we could reframe our thinking about the natural transition of midlife not as a crisis, but as a chrysalis—a time when something profound awakens in us, as we shed our skin, spread our wings, and pollinate our wisdom to the world?

In Learning to Love Midlife, Chip Conley offers an alternative narrative to the way we commonly think of our 40s, 50s and 60s. Drawing on the latest social science research, inspiring stories, and timeless wisdom, he reveals 12 reasons why life gets better with age. They include:
 
  • The relief of “my body doesn’t define me:” We finally grow comfortable in our own skin
  • Stepping off the treadmill: We redefine what a successful life looks like
  • The “Great Midlife Edit:” We let go of our emotional baggage, mindsets, and obligations that no longer serve us
  • Growing whole: We begin to feel a part of something bigger than ourselves
 
No matter where you are in your midlife journey, this perspective‑shifting guide will inspire you to find joy, purpose and success in the years that lie ahead—and how those years can be your best ones yet.

Genre:

On Sale
Jan 16, 2024
Publisher
Hachette Audio
ISBN-13
9781668635391

Chip Conley

About the Author

At 26, Chip Conley founded what became the second largest boutique hotel brand in America. Twenty-four years later he sold his company and joined Airbnb as the in-house “modern elder” to the three young founders. Today he is CEO of the Modern Elder Academy, with a campus in Baja California Sur and two forthcoming locations in Santa Fe, NM. He is a popular keynote speaker and the author of seven books.

