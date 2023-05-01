Go to Hachette Book Group home
Join the Club!
Search
Site Preferences
PromotionSave 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23
Learning to Love Midlife
12 Reasons Why Life Gets Better with Age
Contributors
By Chip Conley
Formats and Prices
Price$30.00
Price$38.00 CAD
Format
Format:
- Hardcover $30.00 $38.00 CAD
- ebook $14.99 $19.99 CAD
- Audiobook Download (Unabridged)
Also available from:
The midlife crisis is the butt of so many jokes, but this long-derided life stage has an upside. What if we could reframe our thinking about the natural transition of midlife not as a crisis, but as a chrysalis—a time when something profound awakens in us, as we shed our skin, spread our wings, and pollinate our wisdom to the world?
In Learning to Love Midlife, Chip Conley offers an alternative narrative to the way we commonly think of our 40s, 50s and 60s. Drawing on the latest social science research, inspiring stories, and timeless wisdom, he reveals 12 reasons why life gets better with age. They include:
- The relief of “my body doesn’t define me:” We finally grow comfortable in our own skin
- Stepping off the treadmill: We redefine what a successful life looks like
- The “Great Midlife Edit:” We let go of our emotional baggage, mindsets, and obligations that no longer serve us
- Growing whole: We begin to feel a part of something bigger than ourselves
No matter where you are in your midlife journey, this perspective‑shifting guide will inspire you to find joy, purpose and success in the years that lie ahead—and how those years can be your best ones yet.
Genre:
- On Sale
- Jan 16, 2024
- Page Count
- 240 pages
- Publisher
- Little Brown Spark
- ISBN-13
- 9780316567022
Newsletter Signup
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use