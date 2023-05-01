Learning to Love Midlife

About the Author

At 26, Chip Conley founded what became the second largest boutique hotel brand in America. Twenty-four years later he sold his company and joined Airbnb as the in-house “modern elder” to the three young founders. Today he is CEO of the Modern Elder Academy, with a campus in Baja California Sur and two forthcoming locations in Santa Fe, NM. He is a popular keynote speaker and the author of seven books.

Learn more about this author