Wellness for Dogs

A Guide for Health, Hygiene, and Happiness

by Céline Gastinel-Moussour

Description

This must-have resource is the perfect gift for every caring dog owner to ensure their pet’s health and wellness—with advice and solutions for everything from grooming to digestion to age, plus 30 simple recipes for treats, tonics, and skin and fur care.

With four color photography and chapters dedicated to physical and emotional needs, Wellness for Dogs offers all that's needed to give a new pet owner confidence or to put an experienced pet owner on a healthier path. Chapters are dedicated to daily life, mental well being, and aging. Specific and clear advice covers everything from keeping your pet's coat glossy to making sure his diet is healthy and even solutions for over-excitement and behavioral issues. It includes 30 simple recipes for treats, tonics, and skin and fur preparations. 

