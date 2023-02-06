Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Mischievous Creatures
Mischievous Creatures

The Forgotten Sisters Who Transformed Early American Science

by Catherine McNeur

On Sale

Oct 31, 2023

Page Count

384 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781541674189

Genre

Nonfiction / History / United States / Civil War Period (1850-1877)

Description

The untold story of two sisters whose discoveries sped the growth of American science in the nineteenth century 
 
In Mischievous Creatures, historian Catherine McNeur uncovers the lives and work of Margaretta Hare Morris and Elizabeth Carrington Morris, sisters and scientists in early America. Margaretta, an entomologist, was famous among her peers and the public for her research on seventeen-year cicadas and other troublesome insects. Elizabeth, a botanist, was a prolific illustrator and a trusted supplier of specimens to the country’s leading experts. Together, their discoveries helped fuel the growth and professionalization of science in antebellum America. But these very developments confined women in science to underpaid and underappreciated roles for generations to follow, erasing the Morris sisters’ contributions along the way. 
 
Mischievous Creatures is an indelible portrait of two unsung pioneers, one that places women firmly at the center of the birth of American science. 

What's Inside

