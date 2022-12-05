Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
Catherine McNeur
Catherine McNeur is an associate professor of history at Portland State University in Oregon and the author of Taming Manhattan. She is the recipient of several awards, including the George Perkins Marsh Prize from the American Society of Environmental Historians, where she has also served on the editorial board and the board of directors. She lives in Portland, Oregon.Read More
