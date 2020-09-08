“The best one-volume history of the United States ever written” (Joseph J. Ellis), now updated to cover the Obama and Trump presidencies





In America, Empire of Liberty, prizewinning historian David Reynolds offers a single-volume account spanning the entire course of US history, from 1776 to today. He demonstrates how tensions between empire and liberty have often been resolved by faith. Both evangelical Protestantism and the larger belief in the nation’s righteousness, he explains, have energized American politics for centuries and driven the country’s expansion.





In this new edition, Reynolds also addresses America’s turbulent recent history. From the 2008 financial crash to the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, he recounts the dramas of change and crisis at home and abroad during the Obama and Trump presidencies, as well as ongoing cultural conflicts over race and identity. In an uncertain era, America, Empire of Liberty offers essential insight into our nation’s past.