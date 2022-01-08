The Darkness of Others

USA Today bestselling author Cate Holahan delivers her latest standalone thriller perfect for fans of Nina Laurin and Lisa Jewell.



Psychiatrist Imani Banks and her restauranteur husband Philip are living the New York City dream. They own a posh townhouse in Brooklyn Heights, their two children are standouts at their private school, and they are well-liked in their affluent community.



Tonya Sayre is living the NYC nightmare. After moving to Manhattan with dreams of becoming a Broadway star, she has found herself stuck in a waitressing job and struggling to support her teen daughter, Layla. She also fears Layla’s father, Brad, who is back in their life.



When Philip’s restaurant closes due to the lockdown, they decide to take on a renter and let the extra rooms to Tonya and Layla. As Tonya begins skipping payments, the tension with Imani grows. She becomes convinced that Tonya is a professional grifter who preys upon the sympathies of men to live rent free. She even thinks Tonya might have been involved in the shocking murders of the Walkers, a neighboring family.



But evicting someone during a pandemic is no easy feat. Imani soon finds herself stuck with a woman whom she believes to be a killer.