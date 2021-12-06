The Darkness of Others
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Darkness of Others

by Cate Holahan

Grand Central Publishing Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781538709184

USD: $16.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: August 23rd 2022

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

PAGE COUNT: 352

Select a format:

Trade Paperback
ebook
USA Today bestselling author Cate Holahan delivers her latest standalone thriller perfect for fans of Nina Laurin and Lisa Jewell.

Psychiatrist Imani Banks and her restauranteur husband Philip are living the New York City dream. They own a posh townhouse in Brooklyn Heights, their two children are standouts at their private school, and they are well-liked in their affluent community.

Tonya Sayre is living the NYC nightmare. After moving to Manhattan with dreams of becoming a Broadway star, she has found herself stuck in a waitressing job and struggling to support her teen daughter, Layla. She also fears Layla’s father, Brad, who is back in their life.

When Philip’s restaurant closes due to the lockdown, they decide to take on a renter and let the extra rooms to Tonya and Layla. As Tonya begins skipping payments, the tension with Imani grows. She becomes convinced that Tonya is a professional grifter who preys upon the sympathies of men to live rent free. She even thinks Tonya might have been involved in the shocking murders of the Walkers, a neighboring family.

But evicting someone during a pandemic is no easy feat. Imani soon finds herself stuck with a woman whom she believes to be a killer.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"Cate Holahan just keeps getting better and better. Read her.” —Harlan Coben, New York Times bestselling author
"Cate Holahan is a hidden gem in the thriller world."—CrimeByTheBook.com
"The stuff of which blockbuster movies are made."—Midwest Book Review on Her Three Lives
"One of those rare thrillers that really will keep you reading all night, especially if you pack it to take on your next Caribbean cruise."—Kirkus (starred review) on The Widower's Wife
"A suffocating double nightmare."—Kirkus (starred review) on Lies She Told
“Cate Holahan is a star on the rise.”—Brad Parks, award-winning author of Interference
Read More Read Less