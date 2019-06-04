Wildflower Ranch





Half-sisters Abby, Shiloh, and Bonnie Malloy never knew one another all that well growing up. But when their father’s will states that they have to live on the family ranch for at least a year if they want to inherit the property, none of them is willing to give up their inheritance. And that means they’re now going to get to know each other right quick.





The moment Shiloh meets Waylon from the ranch next door, she can tell he’s the strong, silent type. And just her type too. But would falling for Waylon mean giving up her claim?