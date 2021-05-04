Texas Homecoming

The bestselling Queen of Cowboy Romancedelivers a heartwarming novel where a doctor and veterinarian get a second chance at true love when a storm traps them together.
Cody Ryan had been the smartest kid that ever came out of Honey Grove, Texas, and one of the few who went on to become a doctor. He's so grateful to his fantastic foster parents for giving him so many opportunities, so to help give back he joined Doctors Without Borders. But after 10 years of traveling the world Cody is ready to go back home.
Stephanie O'Dell, better known as Dr. Stevie, the local vet, has been treating the cattle on Sunflower Ranch for years. So she's not thrilled when Cody starts offering medical advice the minute she steps on the ranch. But when the two get caught in a storm with a baby alpaca to take care of, the fireplace isn't the only thing throwing sparks. When they finally find their way back home, they've found out that they've fallen in love, but will either of them admit it?
"Carolyn Brown is one of my go-to authors when I want a feel-good story that will make me smile."—Fresh Fiction
"Carolyn Brown always manages to write feel-good stories."—Harlequin Junkie