Storey's Illustrated Guide to Poultry Breeds
Storey's Illustrated Guide to Poultry Breeds

Chickens, Ducks, Geese, Turkeys, Emus, Guinea Fowl, Ostriches, Partridges, Peafowl, Pheasants, Quails, Swans

by Carol Ekarius

Jul 18, 2016

288 Pages

storey-publishing-llc

9781612128436

Nonfiction / Technology & Engineering / Agriculture / Animal Husbandry

More than 128 birds strut their stuff across the pages of this definitive primer for intrepid poultry farmers and feather fanciers alike. From the Manx Rumpy to the Redcap and the Ancona duck to his Aylesbury cousin, each breed is profiled with a brief history, detailed descriptions of identifying characteristics, and colorful photography. Comprehensive and fun, Storey’s Illustrated Guide to Poultry Breeds celebrates the personalities and charming good looks of North America’s quirkiest barnyard birds and waterfowl.

