Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Poultry Breeds
Chickens, Ducks, Geese, Turkeys: The Pocket Guide to 104 Essential Breeds
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 29, 2016. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Poultry Breeds is a fresh field guide of feathered friends with stunning photos highlighting the beauty and unique attributes of 104 chicken, duck, goose, and turkey breeds. Each profile outlines the bird’s history, physical characteristics, and common uses, with specially noted fun facts sprinkled throughout. This pocket-size, browsable guide is easy to use, and author Carol Ekarius knows her birds: she has been writing about livestock for nearly 20 years and has raised her own for decades.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use