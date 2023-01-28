Free shipping on orders $35+

Poultry Breeds
Poultry Breeds

Chickens, Ducks, Geese, Turkeys: The Pocket Guide to 104 Essential Breeds

by Carol Ekarius

Poultry Breeds is a fresh field guide of feathered friends with stunning photos highlighting the beauty and unique attributes of 104 chicken, duck, goose, and turkey breeds. Each profile outlines the bird’s history, physical characteristics, and common uses, with specially noted fun facts sprinkled throughout. This pocket-size, browsable guide is easy to use, and author Carol Ekarius knows her birds: she has been writing about livestock for nearly 20 years and has raised her own for decades.

What's Inside

