Description

Readers of Lauren Asher and Mia Sheridan will love this angsty, New Adult romance exploring a forbidden relationship between fated souls by rising BookTok author Carian Cole.



When I was five years old, I told Toren Grace I was going to marry him when I grew up. When I turned eighteen, I made it clear I still felt the same. The problem? He's fifteen years older than me, and he's my father's best friend.



Toren Grace. My pseudo-uncle. He's always been my rock—the one I should never, ever want. But I do want him, and I love him. I always have.



Tor's one of the good guys. He's loving and devoted with a strong moral compass. One unexpected kiss between us rocked him clear off his axis. Now, we can't forget how that kiss felt, and what it changed. Nothing will ever be the same between us.



But I'm not a little girl anymore, and he's everything I want.



I'm everything he wants, too.



I know he's struggling, but I'm determined. With a last name of Valentine, I've got cupid in my veins. The heart wants what the heart wants, and it doesn't care about age or how we met. My father cares, though. And he's the one person neither one of us can stand to betray or hurt.



We're all being torn apart, and I don't know how to make everyone see that the wrongs are actually right.