Carian Cole
Carian Cole is a steamy new adult author with a passion for the bad boys, those covered in tattoos, sexy smirks, ripped jeans, fast cars, motorcycles and of course, the sweet girls that try to tame them and win their hearts.Read More
Born and raised a Jersey girl, Carian now resides in beautiful New Hampshire with her husband and their multitude of furry pets. She spends most of her time writing, reading, and vacuuming.
Find out more, at:
CarianColeWrites.com
Twitter @CarianCole
Instagram @CarianCole_Author
Facebook.com/CarianColeAuthor
By the Author
Torn
Readers of Lauren Asher and Mia Sheridan will love this angsty, New Adult romance exploring a forbidden relationship between fated souls by rising BookTok author…
Buy the Book
Tied
Tyler Grace was many things: A myth. An outcast. A hero. My prince. My childhood and innocence were stolen when I was kidnapped at five…