The Inquisitive Christ





Giving God permission to ask questions, one question at a time, is a transformative experience. A careful reading of the gospels shows that Jesus taught Kingdom concepts using the Socratic Method, asking over 100 soul-pursuing questions to listeners who didn’t expect this of God. This book shows that each gospel question serves as an intimate invitation for today’s readers to engage with the Savior-Who-Asks. Examining the soul’s insatiable need for engagement, and the relentless pursuit of God, this book will explore twelve questions asked by Jesus, using biblical background material, personal story, in-depth study prompts, and humor, to enter into the richness of Jesus’ desire to reach our hearts.





