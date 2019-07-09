Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Inquisitive Christ
Twelve Engaging Questions
Journey to know Jesus more deeply through exploring twelve questions He used to engage the human heart.Read More
Giving God permission to ask questions, one question at a time, is a transformative experience. A careful reading of the gospels shows that Jesus taught Kingdom concepts using the Socratic Method, asking over 100 soul-pursuing questions to listeners who didn’t expect this of God. This book shows that each gospel question serves as an intimate invitation for today’s readers to engage with the Savior-Who-Asks. Examining the soul’s insatiable need for engagement, and the relentless pursuit of God, this book will explore twelve questions asked by Jesus, using biblical background material, personal story, in-depth study prompts, and humor, to enter into the richness of Jesus’ desire to reach our hearts.
