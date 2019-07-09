The Inquisitive Christ

Journey to know Jesus more deeply through exploring twelve questions He used to engage the human heart.





There is an incredible truth about the nature of Christ: the Son of God is a curious God who asks. And His questions are life changing. The answer to your need for connection, to your spiritual doubt and restlessness, can be found by examining God’s questions.





Scripture reveals that Jesus asked over 300 questions to teach, engage, and invite us closer. Now, experience an intimate and transformative conversation with the Son of God by exploring twelve of the most powerful questions from the Gospels. Through Christ’s questions, you’ll journey deeper into a Kingdom existence and be taken by the truth of His love and desire to walk in union with you, His Kingdom preparations for you, and the relevance of His promises in your life. Let Jesus ask-and He’ll ignite your imagination, intellect, heart, and soul.



