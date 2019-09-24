Cara L. T. Murphy

Cara L. T. Murphy is an American-born, Irish-bred writer and teacher. An instructor with Liberty University’s School of Divinity, Cara trains students toward a passion for knowing the God of the Scriptures. With her husband and two daughters, she lives in Virginia and adventures in County Kerry, Ireland, seeking more of God in all the unveiled places. Cara is a pilgrim who reads constantly, cultivates both conversations and her roses, and in all things desires journeying deeper into the wild country of the Living Word. Cara holds a Master of Arts in Religious Studies, specializing in biblical languages.