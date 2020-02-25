Out at Home



Mickey Labriogla is the best catcher in the league. He’s got a cannon for an arm, calls a great game, and blocks the plate like a bulldozer with shin guards. But when a hotshot new pitcher joins the Dulaney Orioles, Mickey wonders if it isn’t time to find another position–or maybe another team.

Zoom’s the most arrogant player the Orioles have ever seen. But even Coach Labriogla, Mickey’s dad, seems in awe of the kid’s talent and willing to overlook his insufferable behavior. When Mickey and Zoom find themselves rivals for the attention of the mysterious Abby Elliott, who works the concession stand, any chance the two teammates can get along goes out the window.

As the Orioles head to a seemingly-inevitable showdown in the new “Super-Regional” against Zoom’s old team, the powerful Laurel Yankees, the clash between Mickey and Zoom threatens to break the team apart–and derail a championship season.

Praise for Hothead

“. . . just the ticket for readers who’ve worked their way through Dan Gutman and Matt Christopher but are still a little shy of Matt de la Peña and Carl Deuker. ” —Bulletin of the Center for Children’s Books



“Written with Ripken’s obvious knowledge of the game, Conor’s story rings true, with plenty of good baseball action. If Conor’s not always in good spirits, the novel is, with likable characters, lively baseball action and the usual dreams of playing in the big leagues-in Conor’s case, at Camden Yards. Ripken and Cowherd, like Conor and his Babe Ruth League Orioles, make a winning team. ” –-Kirkus Reviews