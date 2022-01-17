The Big Bang Theory Book of Lists

Timelines of all the characters, their romantic partnerships, vows, and weddings

Analysis of Sheldon's Public Restroom Kit

All of Penny’s Relationship Advice

Pictorial Records for Sheldon, Leonard, Penny, Howard, Raj, Amy, and Bernadette

Record of all of the guests (cameos) in the apartment

Diagram of The Universe of All Women

Everything that's in Bernadette's Grab Bag

A break-down of all of Sheldon's geeky shirts and their references

Packed with more than 100 inventive lists, charts, and timelines,offers fans a creative way of looking at and celebrating the iconic and beloved early 2000s sitcom. Revisit some of your favorite moments, pairings, cameos, and geeky references (or test your super-fan knowledge) with these fun groupings exploring the variables of life in apartment 4A.Lists include:Illustrated with full-color photographs and visuals from the show throughout,is an officially licensed, must-have collector's item for the ultimate fan.THE BIG BANG THEORY and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s22)