Ends of the Earth

The S.P.I.E.S. team has been scattered to the winds, its headquarters burned down, and Max Segredo is under lock and key at LOTUS HQ. What’s even worse is that LOTUS’s ruthless leader, Mrs. Frost, wants to adopt him.



Max would go to the ends of the earth to be a normal kid with a normal family. But to achieve his deepest desire, he must first evade a hungry tiger, learn to fly a jetpack, reunite with his friends and father, and use all his mad spy skills to stop LOTUS from taking over the government with its mind-control device. Along the way, Max discovers that even a superspy is nothing without his team, and that the strongest families are founded on unconditional love.