Ends of the Earth
The S.P.I.E.S. team has been scattered to the winds, its headquarters burned down, and Max Segredo is under lock and key at LOTUS HQ. What’s even worse is that LOTUS’s ruthless leader, Mrs. Frost, wants to adopt him.Read More
Max would go to the ends of the earth to be a normal kid with a normal family. But to achieve his deepest desire, he must first evade a hungry tiger, learn to fly a jetpack, reunite with his friends and father, and use all his mad spy skills to stop LOTUS from taking over the government with its mind-control device. Along the way, Max discovers that even a superspy is nothing without his team, and that the strongest families are founded on unconditional love.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR PLAYING WITH FIRE
"Hale threads the narrative with colorful metaphors and throwaway lines and festoons it with high- and low-tech tools of spycraft. One character's sudden murder aside, the tone is mostly light, with family issues and conflicting loyalties (driven by troubling revelations about Max's dad) for added texture.This lightweight kid-spy romp should find some eager readers."—Kirkus
"The book has nonstop action, clear detailed descriptions, and a plot that's easy to follow. . . . a good introduction to the genre."—School Library Journal
"Between training exercises, Max's search for his father, secret missions, and double agents the action never stops. This book will appeal to both boys and girls. Characters are diverse and well thought out. The School for S.P.I.E.S. series will be a winner. Highly recommended"—Library Media Connection
"Amid police chases, robbery attempts, lock picking plus breaking and entering, Max, to his surprise, will discover what friendship and family really mean. This is a compelling read with warmth and humor. Illustrations add wonderfully to the suspenseful plot. Well recommended."—Children's Literature
