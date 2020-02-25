Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Thicker Than Water
Just when Max Segredo learned that his father is still alive, he also learned that Simon Segredo was working for LOTUS, an evil spy operation that wants to take down the Merry Sunshine Orphanage (a.k.a. the School for S.P.I.E.S.) and take over the world. Now Simon is on the run from LOTUS, and Max’s surrogate family at the orphange is being threatened from without and within. LOTUS is trying to drive the school out of business, while the Ministry of Health is investigating an anonymous complaint about the orphanage.To top it all off, the trainee spies are riddled by fear and squabbling among themselves.Read More
Into this chaos strolls a mysterious billionaire who hires S.P.I.E.S. to steal a powerful mind control device. The fee for the job will help save the school, but there’s a catch: they’ve got just three days to pilfer the device from an ultra-secure facility before LOTUS steals it first. Can the S.P.I.E.S beat their rivals to the prize before the orphanage doors close for good?
In this action-packed sequel to PLAYING WITH FIRE, it is impossible not to root for Max, a spy-in-training with mad skills, a spunky attitude, a way with the ladies (well, okay, maybe not so much), and a big heart.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Hale threads the narrative with colorful metaphors and throwaway lines and festoons it with high- and low-tech tools of spycraft. One character's sudden murder aside, the tone is mostly light, with family issues and conflicting loyalties (driven by troubling revelations about Max's dad) for added texture.This lightweight kid-spy romp should find some eager readers."—Kirkus Reviews
PRAISE FOR PLAYING WITH FIRE
"The book has nonstop action, clear detailed descriptions, and a plot that's easy to follow. . . . a good introduction to the genre."—School Library Journal