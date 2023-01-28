Free shipping on orders $35+

Living Without Plastic
Living Without Plastic

More Than 100 Easy Swaps for Home, Travel, Dining, Holidays, and Beyond

by Brigette Allen

by Christine Wong

On Sale

Nov 10, 2020

Page Count

256 Pages

Publisher

artisan

ISBN-13

9781648290077

Genre

Nonfiction / House & Home / Sustainable Living

Description

“An eye-opening guide on how to lessen one’s dependence on plastics. . . . This is a clarion, convincing wake-up call to the scope of the global plastic problem and what readers can do about it.  —Publishers Weekly

Embrace a plastic-free lifestyle with more than 100 simple, stylish swaps for everything from pens and toothbrushes to disposable bottles and the 5 trillion plastic bags we use—and throw out—every year.
  • Use a natural loofah, not a synthetic sponge
  • Buy milk in glass bottles or make homemade nut milk
  • Opt for a waste-free shampoo bar
  • Skip the printed receipt and opt for an email instead
  • Wrap gifts beautifully with cloth
Organized into five sections—At Home, Food & Drink, Health & Beauty, On the Go, and Special Occasions—Living Without Plastic is a cover-to-cover collection of doable, differencemaking solutions, including a 30-Day Plastic Detox Program.

Praise

“An eye-opening guide on how to lessen one’s dependence on plastics. The authors make a strong case that consumers can’t recycle their way out of plastic’s deleterious effects on the environment, so a total rethink of habits is necessary. They offer substitutions for almost every type of plastic one can think of—and some plastics that one may not think about at all, such as Scotch tape and chewing gum, in place of which rubber adhesive and cellulose can be used. Among the alternatives are recipes for hair spray, water filters, and watercolors alongside photos of ingredients and creations made from all-natural products. . . . This is a clarion, convincing wake-up call to the scope of the global plastic problem and what readers can do about it.”
—Publishers Weekly
