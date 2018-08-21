Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
LeBron, Inc.
The Making of a Billion-Dollar Athlete
From the New York Times bestselling author of Return of the King comes the story of LeBron James’s incredible transformation from basketball star to sports and business mogul.
With eight straight trips to the NBA Finals, LeBron James has proven himself one of the greatest basketball players of all time. And like Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan before him, LeBron has also become a global brand and businessman who has altered the way professional athletes think about their value, maximize their leverage, and use their voice.