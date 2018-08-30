Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Presidents
Noted Historians Rank America's Best--and Worst--Chief Executives
The complete rankings of our best — and worst — presidents, based on C-SPAN’s much-cited Historians Surveys of Presidential Leadership.
Over a period of decades, C-SPAN has surveyed leading historians on the best and worst of America’s presidents across a variety of categories — their ability to persuade the public, their leadership skills, the moral authority, and more. The crucible of the presidency has forged some of the very best and very worst leaders in our national history, along with much in between.