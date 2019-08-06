Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Presidents

Noted Historians Rank America's Best--and Worst--Chief Executives

by

Introduction by

The complete rankings of our best — and worst — presidents, based on C-SPAN’s much-cited Historians Surveys of Presidential Leadership.

Over a period of decades, C-SPAN has surveyed leading historians on the best and worst of America’s presidents across a variety of categories — their ability to persuade the public, their leadership skills, the moral authority, and more. The crucible of the presidency has forged some of the very best and very worst leaders in our national history, along with much in between.

Based on interviews conducted over the years with a variety of presidential biographers, this book provides not just a complete ranking of our presidents, but stories and analyses that capture the character of the men who held the office. From Abraham Lincoln’s political savvy and rhetorical gifts to James Buchanan’s indecisiveness, this book teaches much about what makes a great leader–and what does not.

As America looks ahead to our next election, this book offers perspective and criteria that may help us choose our next leader wisely.
Genre: Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Presidents & Heads Of State

On Sale: April 28th 2020

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 560

ISBN-13: 9781541774353

What's Inside

Reader Reviews

Praise

"Among the pleasures of the texts are the little-known-and sometimes quirky-details about the presidents... A text that will serve both as a solid reference work and as a milepost in the evolving and ever changing reputations of our presidents."
Kirkus Reviews
