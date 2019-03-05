Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

SOMEONE IS OUT TO GET US

From UFOs to Dr. Strangelove, LSD experiments to Richard Nixon, author Brian Brown investigates the paranoid, panicked history of the Cold War.

 


In Someone Is Out to Get Us, Brian T. Brown explores the delusions, absurdities, and best-kept secrets of the Cold War, during which the United States fought an enemy of its own making for over forty years -- and nearly scared itself to death in the process. The nation chose to fear a chimera, a rotting communist empire that couldn't even feed itself, only for it to be revealed that what lay behind the Iron Curtain was only a sad Potemkin village.

 

In fact, one of the greatest threats to our national security may have been our closest ally. The most effective spy cell the Soviets ever had was made up of aristocratic Englishmen schooled at Cambridge. Establishing a communist peril but lacking proof, J. Edgar Hoover became our Big Brother, and Joseph McCarthy went hunting for witches. Richard Nixon stepped into the spotlight as an opportunistic, ruthless Cold Warrior; his criminal cover-up during a dark presidency was exposed by a Deep Throat in a parking garage.

 

Someone Is Out to Get Us is the true and complete account of a long-misunderstood period of history during which lies, conspiracies, and paranoia led Americans into a state of madness and misunderstanding, too distracted by fictions to realize that the real enemy was looking back at them in the mirror the whole time.

Brian T. Brown is the author of Ring Force (Rodale, 2012) and TV: A Novel(Crown, 2001). He is also a journalist, a fifteen-time Emmy winner, and the cowriter and director of The Last Gold, a 2016 feature-length documentary. His work has appeared on CBS, NBC, ABC, FOX, PBS, TBS, ESPN, NBCSN, HBO, and the Discovery Channel. As a writer and producer for twelve Olympic broadcasts, he has been attached to some of the most-watched shows in American TV history. Since 2017, he has served as an adjunct professor at Fordham University. Brown’s professional career began in newspapers, at the New York Times and the San Diego Union.

Reader Reviews

"Brown is the perfect tour-guide into one of the darkest corners of the American political soul. SOMEONE IS OUT TO GET US is a sweeping examination of a time much like ours, when paranoia replaced good judgement. Spoiler alert: the nation survives, which gives us hope for today."—Joe Ferullo, contributing columnist, The Hill
"An alternative title for this irreverent romp of a read might be Everything You Wanted to Know About the Cold War (But Were Afraid to Ask), as Brian Brown takes us on a wild ride through a time in American life when public enemy number one was an ethereal political concept that drove everything from policy to popular culture. In an era in which Americans should be (and are) afraid of some very real things, whether the integrity of our elections, global climate change, or the twisted powers of social media, this book enters the dialogue by chronicling the mayhem and misery of a time when fear overwhelmed our ability to see anything for what it really was. Brown reminds us that throughout those four decades, America's greatest enemy was the one it created in its own paranoid collective mind, a lesson that should not be lost on us today."—Amy Bass, author of One Goal
Genre: Nonfiction / Social Science / Conspiracy Theories

On Sale: November 5th 2019

Price: $25.98 / $32.98 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549194849

