Brian Brown

Brian T. Brown is the author of Ring Force (Rodale, 2012) and TV: A Novel(Crown, 2001). He is also a journalist, a fifteen-time Emmy winner, and the cowriter and director of The Last Gold, a 2016 feature-length documentary. His work has appeared on CBS, NBC, ABC, FOX, PBS, TBS, ESPN, NBCSN, HBO, and the Discovery Channel. As a writer and producer for twelve Olympic broadcasts, he has been attached to some of the most-watched shows in American TV history. Since 2017, he has served as an adjunct professor at Fordham University. Brown’s professional career began in newspapers, at the New York Times and the San Diego Union.