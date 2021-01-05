The most powerful tech companies in the world are determined to stop Donald Trump.

Journalist Allum Bokhari has spent four years investigating the tech giants that dominate the Internet: Google, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter. He has discovered a dark plot to seize control of the flow of information, and utilize that power to its full extent – to censor, manipulate, and ultimately sway the outcome of democratic elections. His network of whistleblowers inside Google, Facebook and other companies explain how the tech giants now see themselves as “good censors,” benevolent commissars controlling the information we receive to “protect” us from “dangerous” speech.

They reveal secret methods to covertly manipulate online information without us ever being aware of it, explaining how tech companies can use big data to target undecided voters. They lift the lid on a plot four years in the making – a plot to use the power of technology to stop Donald Trump’s re-election.