Allum Bokhari

Allum Bokhari currently serves as the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News, the leading source of conservative tech coverage. Thanks to his network of sources in Silicon Valley, he has exposed YouTube’s manipulation of its search results for political topics, Google’s efforts to curry favor in the world of D.C. think-tanks through strategic donations, and Facebook’s internal list of “hate agents” – prominent political users that it monitors for potential acts of hate speech. Bokhari’s work has received praise from Donald Trump Jr., Fox News host Tucker Carlson, and Canadian media entrepreneur Ezra Levant. Bokhari has appeared on local and national radio, TV, and web shows. He lives in Washington, DC.

