The Woodland Homestead
The Woodland Homestead

How to Make Your Land More Productive and Live More Self-Sufficiently in the Woods

by Brett McLeod

Foreword by Philip Ackerman-Leist

Description

Put your wooded land to work! This comprehensive manual shows you how to use your woodlands to produce everything from wine and mushrooms to firewood and livestock feed. You’ll learn how to take stock of your woods; use axes, bow saws, chainsaws, and other key tools; create pasture and silvopasture for livestock; prune and coppice trees to make fuel, fodder, and furniture; build living fencing and shelters for animals; grow fruit trees and berries in a woodland orchard; make syrup from birch, walnut, or boxelder trees; and much more. Whether your property is entirely or only partly wooded, this is the guide you need to make the best use of it.

Praise

“When you start reading The Woodland Homestead, you’ll learn how to think about your woodland not only as an ecosystem but also as an ‘ecology of possibilities’.”
— from the foreword by Philip Ackerman-Leist

“A friendly and informative book about a subject that intimidates many folks new to homesteading. McLeod makes a walk in the woods a whole new world.”
— Jenna Woginrich, author of One-Woman Farm, Barnheart, and Chick Days
