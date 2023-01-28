Free shipping on orders $35+

American Axe

The Tool That Shaped a Continent

by Brett McLeod

On Sale

Oct 13, 2020

Page Count

192 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781635861402

Genre

Nonfiction / Sports & Recreation / Outdoor Skills

Description

From hand-forged axes of the Viking conquests to the American homesteader’s felling axe, this is a tool that has shaped human history like few others. American Axe pays tribute to this iconic instrument of settlement and industry, with rich history, stunning photography, and profiles of the most collectible vintage axes such as The Woodslasher, Keen Cutter, and True Temper Perfect. Combining his experiences as a forester, axe collector, and former competitive lumberjack, author Brett McLeod conveys the allure of this deceptively simple woodcutting implement and celebrates the resurging interest in its story and use.

Praise

"Part ode, part how-to guide, American Axe is a fascinating look at the essential tool." - Popular Mechanics 

“Entertaining, endlessly fascinating, and a work of genuine scholarship. I’ve read a lumberyard-full of books related to the outdoors, but can think of only a scant handful that measure up to this one.” — David E. Petzal, field editor, Field Stream

“Even if you already live with an axe in your hands, Brett’s deep appreciation of our essential companion will bring you closer to it.” — Roy Underhill, host of PBS’s The Woodwright’s Shop

“An instant classic destined to be passed on to future generations, just like Grandpa’s axe.” – Craig Roost, Council Tool Co. manager and designer and Axe Junkies group administrator
 
