The founders of the renowned Heart Attack & Stroke Prevention Center offer a proven, personalized plan to prevent and reverse arterial disease



Did you know that you have more than 60,000 miles of blood vessels in your body? Arteriology studies this complex system to optimize both your heart and brain health together, and can help people avoid heart attacks, strokes, diabetes, kidney disease, cancer, Alzheimer’s, and more. Bradley Bale, MD, and Amy Doneen, DNP, two of the world's most influential cardiologists, have developed a method that transcends the medical silos of cardiology, neurology, endocrinology and other specialties with a holistic approach designed to protect and enhance the health of the heart, brain and other vital organs, as well as the blood vessels that supply them.



In Healthy Heart, Healthy Brain, Bale and Doneen present a unique, comprehensive program for preventing and reversing cardiovascular disease and metabolic disorders that specifically addresses the rising—and alarming—trend of middle-aged people who are increasingly susceptible to cardiovascular and neurological events, including dementia and fatal heart attacks.



By taking factors like lifestyle, genetics, oral health, neurological health, and hormonal health into account, Healthy Heart, Healthy Brain offers highly personalized advice that can be tailored to any individual, arming readers of all ages, backgrounds, shapes, and sizes with the knowledge they need to approach their healthcare options as empowered, informed patients.

