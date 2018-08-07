Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

God Turns Pressure into Power

Follow God’s process for growth and learn how you can benefit from life’s challenging experiences with this book by bestselling inspirational author T.D. Jakes.

In this insightful book, #1 New York Times bestselling author T.D. Jakes wrestles with the age-old questions: Why do the righteous suffer? Where is God in all the injustice?

In his most personal offering yet, Bishop Jakes tells crushing stories from his own journey-the painful experience of learning his young teenage daughter was pregnant, the agony of watching his mother succumb to Alzheimer’s, and the shock and helplessness he felt when his son had a heart attack.

Bishop Jakes wants to encourage you that God uses difficult, crushing experiences to prepare you for unexpected blessings. If you are faithful through suffering, you will be surprised by God’s joy, comforted by His peace, and fulfilled with His purpose.

Crushing will inspire you to have hope, even in your most difficult moments. If you trust in God and lean on Him during setbacks, He will lead you through.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Inspirational

On Sale: April 16th 2019

Price: $24.98 / $32.48 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549195068

