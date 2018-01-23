"Back in the pre-internet days, when football was a big game but not the gigantic one it is today, Bob Glauber and I cut my NFL reporting teeth on the Giants and the great teams of the NFC. I am so glad he wrote Guts and Genius, because sometimes I fear the greatness of the Walsh-Parcells-Gibbs generation hasn't been fully appreciated. Glauber captures the essence of the genius of Walsh, the domineering Parcells, and the wily Gibbs. The vividly told stories of how these three men had a grip on an era of football are valuable not just for football fans but for anyone who seeks greatness in any walk of life. This book is a must for any sporting bookshelf."—Peter King, Monday Morning Quarterback and NBC Sports

"Bob Glauber, as he usually does, has written a book that takes football fans of all ages inside the lives of three of the most significant figures in the game's history. If you love pro football as I do, you will love this book."—Bill Polian, former GM of the Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, and Indianapolis Colts

"Fabulous book. One of the best sports books I've ever read. This is the inside story of three of the greatest football coaches of their generation. They knew how to win, and this is the captivating story of how they won -- not just what made headlines, but the little tricks of brilliance no one knew about that made them champions."—Ernie Accorsi, former GM of the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants

"Football began to climb to the heights it reached today in the 1980s, in large part thanks to Bill Walsh, Bill Parcells and Joe Gibbs. Bob Glauber perfectly brings together these men, with that time, to give us a glimpse of the greatness behind the guts and genius."—Adam Schefter, ESPN NFL reporter and author of The Man I Never Met: A Memoir

"Three dominant coaches, three dominant teams, one dominant writer. It's an irresistible combination. Long-time NFL writer Bob Glauber was right there as Bill Walsh, Bill Parcells, and Joe Gibbs created the best three-way rivalry in NFL history, and now he brings incredible insight and perspective to one of the most fascinating eras in NFL history. Walsh, Parcells, and Gibbs combined for three Hall of Fame busts and eight Super Bowl championships, and Glauber takes us behind the scenes to reveal how it all happened."—Gary Myers, former NFL columnist Dallas Morning News, New York Daily News, and New York Times bestselling author of Brady vs. Manning and How 'Bout Them Cowboys?

"Bob Glauber has done a magnificent job capturing these three Hall of Fame Coaches, Joe Gibbs, Bill Parcells and Bill Walsh and a great era of the NFL. A must-read."—Charley Casserly, former GM of the Washington Redskins and Houston Texans

"The extraordinary careers of these coaches are expertly interwoven to create a delightful and insightful read."—Library Journal