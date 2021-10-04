Food, funny faces, and feelings combine in this cute and clever board book about emotions and healthy eating.
No matter how you're feeling—silly, grumpy, happy, or shy—now you can see your face mirrored back on your dinner plate! Find twenty-two different emotions inside the pages of this book, made out of everything from strawberries to pita bread to carrots (and more). You'll be amazed by how real these foodie faces look, and might even be inspired to try a new food or two!
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Though the concept is simple, the intricacies of each face beg for closer examination, and readers might find themselves transfixed in wonder at the fantastical creations.... A visually delightful experience."—Kirkus Reviews
"Engaging.... Fresh.... Playful."—School Library Journal
"Some picture books cry out to be shared.... From cover to cover, great fun."—Booklist