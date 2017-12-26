Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

What You Don't Know about Retirement

A Funny Retirement Quiz

What You Don’t Know about Retirement… will have any retiree celebrating this milestone with lots of laughs. This entertaining quiz pokes fun at growing older while celebrating the joy of retirement. What You Don’t Know about Retirement… will provide endless entertainment for any retirement party and is sure to be a HIT!

Q: Why do new retirees suddenly look ten years younger?
A: They suddenly feel ten years younger.

Q: What’s the best way for a retiree to make sure his memoirs are read?
A: Include lots of clues about hidden money.
Genre: Fiction / Humor

On Sale: October 5th 2010

Price: $4.99 / $6.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 128

ISBN-13: 9781451619232

