What You Don’t Know about Retirement… will have any retiree celebrating this milestone with lots of laughs. This entertaining quiz pokes fun at growing older while celebrating the joy of retirement. What You Don’t Know about Retirement… will provide endless entertainment for any retirement party and is sure to be a HIT!



Q: Why do new retirees suddenly look ten years younger?

A: They suddenly feel ten years younger.



Q: What’s the best way for a retiree to make sure his memoirs are read?

A: Include lots of clues about hidden money.