Free shipping on orders $35+

Grow Great Vegetables Illinois
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Grow Great Vegetables Illinois

Edited by Bevin Cohen

Regular Price $11.99

Regular Price $15.99 CAD

ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $11.99

Regular Price $15.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 4, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Apr 4, 2023

Page Count

212 Pages

Publisher

timber-press

ISBN-13

9781643263052

Genre

Nonfiction / Gardening / Regional / Midwest (ia, Il, In, Ks, Mi, Mn, Mo, Nd, Ne, Oh, Sd, Wi)

Description

Grow Great Vegetables Illinois is the ultimate guide to growing food in the Prairie State! This must-have guide to growing vegetables, fruits, and herbs provides you with insider advice on climate zones, average frost dates, and growing season details. Information includes details on sun, soil, fertilizer, mulch, water, and the best varieties for your region. A garden planning section helps with design and crop rotation, and monthly lists explain what to do from January through December. In-depth profiles of fifty best edibles help ensure a can’t-miss harvest.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Grow Great Vegetables State-By-State