The Liar
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Liar

How a CIA Double Agent Became the Last Honest Man of the Cold War

by Benjamin Cunningham

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm See All

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781668605882

USD: $26.98  /  CAD: $33.98

ON SALE: August 23rd 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / True Crime / Espionage

Select a format:

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
ebook Hardcover

The Cold War meets Mad Men in form of Karel Koechner, the most successful double agent who lived a life of shifting morals and blow-out hedonism from New York to Moscow.

In the mid-1970s, the CIA and KGB both suspected Karel Koecher was working for the enemy. They were both right. With his wife Hana, Koecher arrived in the US as a KGB agent, posing as an anti-communist defector, and he soon learned that performing well in academia was the fastest path to the CIA. After graduating from Columbia he swiftly entered the ranks of the CIA, becoming a double agent during the height of the cold war.

The Koechers eventually embraced the 1970s Manhattan high life — cocaine, swinging, parties.  Hana made money as a diamond dealer, occasionally relaying messages to Karel’s handlers. The Koechers’ lifestyle reflected both the times and their risk-taking. It was the apex of Karel’s career, spy by day, swinger by night. The Koechers made it and even the once shy Hana got carried away with the euphoria. Life is good, and the Koechers felt unstoppable.  But it was too good to last.

Using newly declassified documents, interrogation tapes and extraordinary first-hand accounts from the Koechers themselves, Cunningham reconstructs their double lives and the fading Cold War, where a strange moral fog made it hard to know what truth was being fought for, and to what end.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less