Math Games with Bad Drawings

Bestselling author and worst-drawing artist Ben Orlin expands his oeuvre with this interactive collection of mathematical games. With 70-plus games, each taking a minute to learn and a lifetime to master, this treasure trove will delight, educate, and entertain.



From beloved math popularizer Ben Orlin comes a masterfully compiled collection of dozens of playable mathematical games.This ultimate game chest draws on mathematical curios, childhood classics, and soon-to-be classics, each hand-chosen to be (1) fun, (2) thought-provoking, and (3) easy to play. With just paper, pens, and the occasional handful of coins, you and a partner can enjoy hours of fun—and hours of challenge.



Orlin’s sly humor, expansive knowledge, and so-bad-they’re-good drawings show us how simple rules summon our best thinking.



Games include:

Ultimate Tic-Tac-Toe

Sprouts

Battleship

Quantum Go Fish

Dots and Boxes

Black Hole

Order and Chaos

Sequencium

Paper Boxing

Prophecies

Arpeggios

Banker

Francoprussian Labyrinth

Cats and Dogs

And many more.