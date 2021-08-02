Math Games with Bad Drawings
Math Games with Bad Drawings

75 1/4 Simple, Challenging, Go-Anywhere Games—And Why They Matter

by Ben Orlin

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780762499854

USD: $15.99  /  CAD: $19.99

ON SALE: April 5th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Mathematics / Game Theory

PAGE COUNT: 320

ebook

Bestselling author and worst-drawing artist Ben Orlin expands his oeuvre with this interactive collection of mathematical games. With 70-plus games, each taking a minute to learn and a lifetime to master, this treasure trove will delight, educate, and entertain.

From beloved math popularizer Ben Orlin comes a masterfully compiled collection of dozens of playable mathematical games.This ultimate game chest draws on mathematical curios, childhood classics, and soon-to-be classics, each hand-chosen to be (1) fun, (2) thought-provoking, and (3) easy to play. With just paper, pens, and the occasional handful of coins, you and a partner can enjoy hours of fun—and hours of challenge.

Orlin’s sly humor, expansive knowledge, and so-bad-they’re-good drawings show us how simple rules summon our best thinking.

Games include:

  • Ultimate Tic-Tac-Toe
  • Sprouts
  • Battleship
  • Quantum Go Fish
  • Dots and Boxes
  • Black Hole
  • Order and Chaos
  • Sequencium
  • Paper Boxing
  • Prophecies
  • Arpeggios
  • Banker
  • Francoprussian Labyrinth
  • Cats and Dogs
  • And many more.

