Math Games with Bad Drawings

Bestselling author and worst-drawing artist Ben Orlin expands his oeuvre with this interactive collection of mathematical games. With 70-plus games, each taking a minute to learn and a lifetime to master, this treasure trove will delight, educate, and entertain.
From beloved math popularizer Ben Orlin comes a masterfully compiled collection of dozens of playable mathematical games.This ultimate game chest draws on mathematical curios, childhood classics, and soon-to-be classics, each hand-chosen to be (1) fun, (2) thought-provoking, and (3) easy to play. With just paper, pens, and the occasional handful of coins, you and a partner can enjoy hours of fun—and hours of challenge.
Orlin’s sly humor, expansive knowledge, and so-bad-they’re-good drawings show us how simple rules summon our best thinking.
Games include:
- Ultimate Tic-Tac-Toe
- Sprouts
- Battleship
- Quantum Go Fish
- Dots and Boxes
- Black Hole
- Order and Chaos
- Sequencium
- Paper Boxing
- Prophecies
- Arpeggios
- Banker
- Francoprussian Labyrinth
- Cats and Dogs
- And many more.
