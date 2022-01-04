A party in a box! Based on Ben Orlin's Math Games with Bad Drawings, this all-in-one game kit contains 34 simple, challenging, meaningful math games to be played anytime, anywhere.



Whether alone or as the perfect companion to Math Games with Bad Drawings, the Ultimate Game Collection is a treasure trove of fun that will appeal to the idly curious, the puzzle-passionate, students, teachers, and everyone else from ages 10 to 110. Inside this box you'll find 34 diverting and thought-provoking games that can be played using just the provided materials. It's the ultimate grab-and-go collection.



The Ultimate Game Collection includes:



8 customized wipe-off game boards

4 different color pens

1 eraser

11 playing pieces

2 dice

A book of illustrated rules and instructions for 34 super-fun games including:

Amazons • Ascenders • Banker • Black Hole • Bullseyes and Close Calls • Cats and Dogs • Connector • Crossed • Domineering • Dots and Boxes • Dots and Triangles • Hold That Line • The Know-Nothing Trivia Game • Mediocrity • Nazareno • Neutron • Number Boxes •101 and You’re Done • Order and Chaos • Pferdeäppel • Pig • Prophecies • Rock, Paper, Scissors, Lizard, Spock • Row Call • Sequencium • Sim • Splatter • Sprouts • Square Polyp • Teeko • 33 to 99 • The 24 Game • Ultimate Tic-Tac-Toe • and Undercut



