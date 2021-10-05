Summer on Blackberry Beach
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Summer on Blackberry Beach

by Belle Calhoune

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm See All

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781668605271

USD: $25.98  /  CAD: $32.98

ON SALE: June 28th 2022

Genre: Romance / Fiction / Romance / Clean & Wholesome

Select a format:

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
ebook Mass Market
Stella Marshall is living a quiet life in Mistletoe, Maine. Since her fiancé ditched her right before her wedding, she's thrown herself into family and professional obligations, never stopping to make any further romantic connections. But now that her sister is getting married, Stella finds herself a tad envious of the love that surrounds her.

Navy SEAL Luke Keegan has just returned to the United States after a twelve-month assignment that’s left him drained and experiencing PTSD. When he meets Stella at his nephew's school, sparks fly. As summer temps rise in Mistletoe, Stella and Luke begin to fall for one another, but can they find a way to conquer the past in order to get their happily ever after?

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"Fans of the Hallmark Channel’s holiday movies will rejoice over this heartwarming tale."—Booklist
Read More Read Less