Born for This





Whether on his own, with his family, or as a duet act with his sister CeCe, this six-time, Grammy-winning singer Benjamin “BeBe” Winans is Gospel music royalty with an R&B bent all his own. His funny, yet emotional journey to iconic status is a witness to spiritual self-discovery through a deeply held Christian faith.





From the same Detroit roots that spawned the sounds of Motown, he melded Gospel with R&B to preach his faith through song.





Growing up in the Winans family, a Gospel music family powerhouse, BeBe always knew he was born to be a gospel singer. He was surrounded by immense faith and talent from childhood–watching his four older brothers perform only fueled his dream to be on stage. But it wasn’t until BeBe and his younger sister CeCe were teens that they were offered a life-changing opportunity to move out of Detroit and work for the Praise the Lord Network led by Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker. The opportunity quickly thrust the siblings into the public eye and forced them to choose between the temptations of fame and fortune and their family values.





Like a conversation with a life-long friend, BeBe invites new readers and loyal fans alike to share in never-before-revealed details about life in the crossfires between church, gospel music and the mainstream recording industry. He shares personal stories about his mentor Andrae Crouch and close friend Whitney Houston who both had a major impact on his life. He reflects on the challenges and triumphs of maintaining his Christian faith over the course of a decades long recording career, where he has sold millions of albums and garnered six Grammy awards.





After 10 years working behind the scenes on projects such as serving as a former Executive Music Producer for the OWN Network’s scripted series, “Greenleaf” and host of his own radio show on Sirius/XM Radio Networks, on the Heart & Soul Channel, he has moved back into the forefront with plans to release a new album as well as bring his critically acclaimed original musical “Born for This” to Broadway.