BeBe Winans

BeBe Winans is a six-time Grammy Award winning artist and host of his own radio show on the Sirius/XM Radio channel Heart & Soul. Known for being among the first Christian singers to cross over into the mainstream and for his jaw-dropping performances, both solo and alongside his sister CeCe, BeBe frequently appears on national television-from The Arsenio Hall Show to Good Morning America to the Oprah Winfrey Show-and has acted in major motion pictures and Broadway productions. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee.

