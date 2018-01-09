Born for This

Whether on his own, with his family, or as a duet act with his sister CeCe, this six-time, Grammy-winning singer Benjamin “BeBe” Winans is Gospel music royalty with an R&B bent all his own. His funny, yet emotional journey to iconic status is a witness to spiritual self-discovery through a deeply held Christian faith.
Like a conversation with a life-long friend, BeBe invites new readers and loyal fans alike to share in never-before-revealed details about life in the crossfires between church, gospel music and the mainstream recording industry. He shares personal stories about his mentor Andrae Crouch and close friend Whitney Houston who both had a major impact on his life. He reflects on the challenges and triumphs of maintaining his Christian faith over the course of a decades long recording career, where he has sold millions of albums and garnered six Grammy awards.