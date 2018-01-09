Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Order Now

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
ChristianBook.com
IndieBound
Apple Books
BeBe Winans

Meet The Author: BeBe Winans

BeBe Winans is a six-time Grammy Award winning artist and host of his own radio show on the Sirius/XM Radio channel Heart & Soul. Known for being among the first Christian singers to cross over into the mainstream and for his jaw-dropping performances, both solo and alongside his sister CeCe, BeBe frequently appears on national television-from The Arsenio Hall Show to Good Morning America to the Oprah Winfrey Show-and has acted in major motion pictures and Broadway productions. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee.

Discover More

Born for This By Six-Time, Grammy-Winning Singer “BeBe” Winans

Whether on his own, with his family, or as a duet act with his sister CeCe, this six-time, Grammy-winning singer Benjamin “BeBe” Winans is Gospel music royalty with an R&B bent all his own. His funny, yet emotional journey to iconic status is a witness to spiritual self-discovery through a deeply held Christian faith.
Like a conversation with a life-long friend, BeBe invites new readers and loyal fans alike to share in never-before-revealed details about life in the crossfires between church, gospel music and the mainstream recording industry. He shares personal stories about his mentor Andrae Crouch and close friend Whitney Houston who both had a major impact on his life. He reflects on the challenges and triumphs of maintaining his Christian faith over the course of a decades long recording career, where he has sold millions of albums and garnered six Grammy awards.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Born for This

Born for This

My Story in Music

by

BeBe Winans, six-time Grammy Award-winning singer and member of Gospel music’s royal family, shares the candid and close-up journey of pursuing his dreams while holding on to his faith.

Benjamin “BeBe” Winans always knew he was born to be a Gospel singer. Growing up watching his four older brothers perform fueled his dream to be on stage, and as teenagers, he and his younger sister CeCe were offered the opportunity to move from Detroit to North Carolina and join the Praise the Lord Singers for The PTL Club, hosted by the eccentric Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker.Under the Bakkers’ wings, BeBe and CeCe became the most popular televangical stars in America and soon found themselves choosing between their family values and the temptations of fame and fortune.

Like a conversation with a lifelong friend, BeBe invites readers and loyal fans alike to share in never-before-revealed details about life in the crossfires between church, Gospel music, and the mainstream recording industry. He shares personal stories about his mentor Andraé Crouch and close friend Whitney Houston, who both had a major impact on his life.

As he reflects on the obstacles, the disappointments, the victories, the surprises, the racism, and the love he has encountered, he realizes that when we understand our value before God, we can participate in a daily glory and peace for which we were all born.
Read More

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Inspirational

On Sale: October 15th 2019

Price: $12.99 / $16.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 240

ISBN-13: 9781546009887

Faith Words LogoArtboard 2
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy