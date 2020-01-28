Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
How to Photograph Food
For Amateurs and Pros Looking to Add to their Portfolios, How to Photograph Food Makes Food Photography a Piece of Cake!
How to Photograph Food is the gorgeous, informative photography book you didn’t know you needed. For budding photographers and social media personalities, the perfect image has never been easier to capture, and How to Photograph Food puts it all within reach. Chapters include:
- Gear
- Lighting
- Frame and Balance
- Food Styling
- Photo Editing
- Thinking like a Pro
You’ll learn the essential equipment, how to keep food looking good on a shoot, how to work with props, managing lighting, and much more, all from a skilled photographer and teacher. With only a digital camera and a little practice, readers will be able to turn out images with great contrast, balance, and appeal that look as good as they taste.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use