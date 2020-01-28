For Amateurs and Pros Looking to Add to their Portfolios, How to Photograph Food Makes Food Photography a Piece of Cake!





Gear

Lighting

Frame and Balance

Food Styling

Photo Editing

Thinking like a Pro



You’ll learn the essential equipment, how to keep food looking good on a shoot, how to work with props, managing lighting, and much more, all from a skilled photographer and teacher. With only a digital camera and a little practice, readers will be able to turn out images with great contrast, balance, and appeal that look as good as they taste.

is the gorgeous, informative photography book you didn’t know you needed. For budding photographers and social media personalities, the perfect image has never been easier to capture, andputs it all within reach. Chapters include: